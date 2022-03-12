0
Menu
Sports

Social media users slam NSA for 'fake pictures' of Cape Coast stadium

Cape Coast Sports Stadium Gh The Cape Coast Sports Stadium

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NSA says Cape Coast Sports Stadium will be ready for Ghana vs Nigeria game

Ghana host Nigeria for World Cup qualifier first leg

Fans call out NSA over poor nature of Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the Black Stars FIFA World qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been the home venue for the Black Stars in the last couple of years but the deteriorating nature of the facility has become a major concern for many Ghanaians.

The bad state of the facility became a major topical issue in the county after pictures of the pitch hit the internet after the 65th Independence Day anniversary on March 6, 2022.

The NSA quickly set out after the independence parade to shape the pitch for the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles in the last week of March.

The NSA on Friday, March 11, 2022, shared a wide-angle photo of the venue with the caption: "Just 5 days into work on Cape Coast Stadium pitch after 6th March celebration and we're getting tremendous restoration. So far so good."

But Twitter users are largely expressing concern in their reactions with a number of them accusing the NSA of using filters to make the pitch look good when the situation is different on the grounds.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Cape Coast Sports Stadium takes on new look
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Suspected govt worker beats up commercial sex worker for demanding payment
Abronye committed 'offence of misprision treason' - Martin Amidu
A look at the current state of Asantehene Prempeh II 80-year-old Rolls Royce
Afia Schwarzenegger uncontrollable after viewing late father’s body
Come and answer your 170 questions – Captain Smart chases Bawumia
Judges who misinterpret constitution not different from coup plotters - Kpessa Whyte
Do you know what my mother has done? Go and ask – Shatta Wale
The irrigation dam project by Kwame Nkrumah that is wasting away at Dekpor
Related Articles: