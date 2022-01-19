Social media users turn heat on Kurt Okraku, Randy Abbey after Ghana's exit from 2021 AFCON

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Kurt Okraku charges Black Stars to excel at AFCON
Black Stars record worst AFCON performance
Sports Ministry summon GFA over AFCON performance
Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association and his Executive Council member Randy Abbey have been criticized for their perceived role in Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Some social media users have directed their anger at Kurt and Randy Abbey as being culpable for Ghana’s early exit at the 2021 AFCON.
Ghana left the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with just one point from three games played in Group C.
Defeats to Comoros and Morocco and a draw with Gabon handed Ghana its worst record in AFCON history.
The Black Stars summed up their atrocious spell in the tournament with a 2-3 defeat to Comoros Island on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The development has infuriated Ghanaians who are pointing accusing fingers at some persons who they believed played diverse roles in the disgrace.
Kurt Okraku, by virtue being the president of the GFA is being attacked for not doing enough to get Ghana the victory.
Randy Abbey who was part of a three-member committee that recruited Milovan Rajevac is also getting flaks for not picking the right man for the job.
Mark Addo, Randy Abbey, and Salifu Zida company Ltd, producers of Umuofia Milo.— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) January 18, 2022
Milo, not matry makw3. Milo, not made for the champions.
So Randy Abbey go come tap tv top & criticize politicians again?, dem give you small committee sef ebi this borla coach you bring we ????♂️.— Atadwe (@Quincy_Lumba) January 18, 2022
If randy abbey den Kurt call u make u no come ...adey beg u waa https://t.co/Tmm40z9rUK— efie nipa (@efienipa1) January 19, 2022
???? SUMMONED ????— Hazardjnr✌️ (@BFenandes18) January 19, 2022
The GFA
Randy Abbey pic.twitter.com/kKV3MaT0X5
Good point. The focus should be on @kurtokraku, Randy Abbey and the others https://t.co/i7deiJ50nZ— Obi Rush (@ObiRush) January 19, 2022
This is what @kurtokraku and Randy Abbey committee brought to us as a coach pic.twitter.com/yvJIwcRhSF— Senior Pastor Richard Mensah (@pastor_mensah) January 18, 2022
Waa look ????????. Blame @kurtokraku and Randy Abbey for this disgrace https://t.co/PwChlKhYWq— Obi Rush (@ObiRush) January 19, 2022
"Milo’s arrival has brought unity of purpose in Black Stars." – Kurt Okraku— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) January 17, 2022
Whoever saw this and still went on to appoint Milovan Rajevac has no business leading Ghana's football. What did he see? What's the vision? pic.twitter.com/qnr7ITqgdy
@kurtokraku says his coach is experienced https://t.co/wPsIx8SCMo— PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) January 19, 2022
The GFA President Mr Kurt Okraku and his Bootlicking Sycophantic Ameenu Shardow personally vilified Kwesi Appiah as though he did not step into class 1 Just because of John Antwi— Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) January 19, 2022
What goes up come down. Today appointing a competent coach for the Black Stars is even a problem
When Kurt Okraku was throwing jabs but here we are today... pic.twitter.com/reLCaXyS9t— Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) January 17, 2022
