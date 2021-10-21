Sod cut for construction of ultramodern Nana Akuoko Sarpong Sports Complex in Agogo

The sod cutting ceremony for construction to commence on the Nana Akuoko Sarpong Sports Complex

Sod has been cut for the commencement of the construction of the Nana Akuoko Sarpong Sports Complex, an ultramodern sports facility in Agogo, the capital of Asante-Akyem North Municipality.

The project, when completed, will host a soccer field, sports tourism and recreational centre, accommodation facilities for players and coaches, a school, and technical skills education for players who do not succeed in their football career due to non-performance or injury.



The second phase of the project will include the construction of the sports clinic which comprises hotels, swimming pool, physio centre, gym, volleyball, tennis courts, and table tennis boards.



The project is led and facilitated by Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Dompiahene of Agogo Traditional Area, an alumnus of Prempeh College and the University of Ghana, in partnership with Mr. Eric Oppong Yeboah, an investor and Chief Executive Director of Superbets Ghana Limited.



“This facility offers a platform to harness the sporting talents of especially young people within the Agogo traditional area and beyond the immediate catchment communities,” Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, said of the sports complex.



He also indicated that a special quota will be reserved for the traditional authority to offer scholarships/admission for deserving youth into the academy to be based solely on sporting merit.



Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong is very passionate about football and once played in his childhood days with the likes of Sulley Ali Muntari, Kwame Pele etc. and was a key player in Absa’s soccer team during his working days at the bank and was nominated to lead the bank’s 5-Aside gala competition in the UK.

His partner for the project, Mr. Yeboah is also the president of Pacific Football Ghana Ltd., a sports kits, marketing, merchandise and events management company which kitted Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 football seasons.







He is currently the President and Director of Ghana football Division one league campaigners.



Mr. Yeboah is an alumnus of Prempeh college, a former Chief Vandal of the Commonwealth Hall of University of Ghana, has double Master of Arts Degrees in Theology and Ministry and currently studying for his Bachelor of Law degree.



The Nana Akuoko Sarpong Sports Complex shall also be used to host national and international competitions and shall also be the home grounds for the town-based Pacific Heroes Football Club.



