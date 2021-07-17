Sogne Yacouba set for Ghana return as Hearts of Oak shows interest

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba could be set for a return to Ghana, as Accra Hearts of Oak have shown interest in the player according to local media reports.

The Burkinabe international left Asante Kotoko following the expiry of his contract in April 2020.



He eventually signed for giants Young Africans and is having a good time in the Tanzanian Premier League.



However emerging reports say, newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak have identified the player as key man to help their CAF Champions League campaign.

They have enquired from Yacouba’s agent about his availability and made him aware of their interest.



As it stands there has not been an official offer from the club.