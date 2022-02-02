Solomon Asante denies signing for Berekum Chelsea

Phoenix Rising captain, Solomon Asante

Former Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has refuted reports in the media that he has signed for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

Reports went rife in the media that the former TP Mazembe midfielder has joined Berekum Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.



However, the 31-year-old has denied signing for the club and also revealed he is currently a free agent.



“I am in currently in Ghana for Holidays”, he told Happy FM.



“I have not signed any contract with Berekum Chelsea. If they have the money and can afford it, I will be ready to play if they can pay my wages that’s fine”.

“Currently I am a free agent. My wages are high and are ready for any club that is okay and ready to meet my demands.”



Solomon Asante played for Berekum Chelsea and was part of the squad that won the Ghana Premier League and also participated in the CAF Champions League.



He left Berekum Chelsea to join DR Congo giants TP Mazembe before joining Phoenix Rising in the USA.



Solomon Asante is currently home after parting ways with the USL Championship side.