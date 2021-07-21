Solomon Asante named in USL team of the week after hat-trick of assists in thrashing of LA Galaxy

Ghana international Solomon Asante

Ghana winger Solomon Asante made another team of the week appearance after playing an inspiring role in Phoenix Rising's big win over LA Galaxy II on matchday 13 of the USL.

The tricky attacked scored and provided three assists as the Western Conference champions whitewashed LA Galaxy II 5-0 at the Wild Horse Pass stadium.



The two times United Soccer League player of the year has now scored 8 goals and provided six assists in the ongoing season.



He is second on the goal-scoring chart and competes with no one at the top of the assists table.



According to the USL, "Asante earned 40 percent of the ballot to claim the honor. Sacramento Republic FC’s Tucker Bone earned 27 percent after recording both goals in his side’s 2-1 win against Las Vegas Lights FC last Wednesday night, while San Antonio FC’s Nathan Fogaca finished third on 20 percent for his two-goal performance in SAFC’s 3-2 win against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday afternoon."



The Championship’s Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.



Below is the squad for week 13:

GK – Matt Cardone, San Antonio FC



D – Jonathan Gomez, Louisville City FC



D – Joe Farrell, Phoenix Rising FC



D – Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United



D – Eder Borelli, El Paso Locomotive FC



M – Hiroki Kurimoto, OKC Energy FC

M – Juan Carlos Azocar, Rio Grande Valley FC



M – Danny Griffin, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC



F – Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC



F – Tucker Bone, Sacramento Republic FC



F – Nathan Fogaca, San Antonio FC