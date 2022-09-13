0
Solomon Asante records hat-trick of assists as Indy Eleven beat Birmingham in USL

Ghana forward Solomon Asante provided three assists for Indy Eleven in their 4-3 win over Birmingham in the United Soccer League Championship (USL).

The 31-year-old lasted for 96 minute before being replaced by Rodney Michael as he helped his side secure a vital victory at IUPUI Carroll Stadium.

The victory pushed Indy’s unbeaten streak to four games, including a trio of wins over playoff-bound competition at home over the last two weeks.

Despite letting a three-goal lead elapse over the middle of the match, Indy Eleven kept their resolve and found the match winner in the 78th minute through Stefano Pinho’s 10th goal of the season, his third in as many matches.

Asante provided the assist on the game-winner and Indy’s two opening goals by Neveal Hackshaw to record the first three-assist game in Indy Eleven’s nine seasons of play.

The former Berekum Chelsea forward has made 13 league appearances for Indy Eleven this season, scored one goal and provided three assists in the process.

