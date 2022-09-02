Solomon Bonnah joins Austrian side SK Austria Klagenfurt from RB Leipzig

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian defender Solomon Bonnah will feature for Austrian Bundesliga side SK Austria Klagenfurt after completing a move to the club.
The 19-year-old joins the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
The Austrian top-flight club reached a deal to sign the prodigy after successful negotiations with German Bundesliga club.
Solomon Bonnah has signed a long-term deal with Austria Klagenfurt.
He is excited about the new chapter of his career and is already looking forward to make a mark during his stay at the club.
