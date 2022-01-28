Solomon Mensah joins Egyptian side Petrojet

Solomon Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah has sealed a transfer move to lower tier Egyptian side Petrojet SC after reaching agreement with the side.

The 29 year old defensive midfielder joined the club on a free transfer on a six month deal which is subject to renew upon satisfactory performance.



He last played for Iraqi side Naft Maysan in December 2021 after spending a few months with the team before departing.



The former Bechem United midfielder will be aiming to help his new side secure promotion from the lower tier to the elite division after suffering relegation in the 2018/2019 season.

Petrojet who now play in the Egyptian lower tier are 4th on the Division 2 league table with 27 points from 15 matches.



Mensah is not new to Egypt and has in the past played for Egyptian Premier League side Aswan SC before they were relegated last season.



He has also had stints with Shabab Al Sahel in Lebanon Tema Youth FC, Fairpoint FC among others.