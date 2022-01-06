Some African players are sometimes told not to play for the countries - Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of GFA, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has lifted the lid on the frustrations some African players endure in order to play for their countries.



The experienced journalists explains that some players of African origin are sometimes warned not to honor call up by their countries.



Others, he says are enticed with new contracts to dissuade them for playing for turning up for their countries.

Speaking on GTV, the former BBC reporter advised players to recognize the pride in playing for one’s country.



“Laryea will be able to tell you the pressure some players face. They cannot come out and say it but some of the clubs tell them not to play for their countries. They tell them if you decide not to go, we will increase your salary among other things. The footballers must know that regardless of the club you play for when you finish your career, you’ll come back home.



The CAF media officers also lashed out at European clubs over their decision to delay the release of players for the 2021 AFCON.



Saanie Daara opines that the delay affected the preparations of most countries including Ghana where players who ply their trade in England arrived barely four days ago.



He called on influential persons on the continent to stand up and speak out whenever such issues come out and not play mute.

“I keep on saying that as Africans we must smell the coffee. When you start getting subtle attacks and when you are being fed small things like the EPL is great, the other is great etc. Yes, those leagues are great but when it starts biting us, we should be able to bite back.



“The way we complain when players face racism in football, we should also be able to stand up for Africa and say that if for nothing the AFCON started before the the Europeans started their tournament so why should we shift for you.”



Saanie Daara also expressed conviction that Cameroon will put up a good show as host of the 2021 AFCON.



He is confidents that the Samuel Eto’o led federation will showcase Africa’s rich football culture in Cameroon.



The 2021 AFCON commences on January 9 and end on February 7, 2022. The Black Stars have been paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.