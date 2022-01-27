Some FA members want to use Black Stars to project their players – NPP MP alleges

Tano North Member of Parliament, Freda Prempeh

The Tano North Member of Parliament has alleged that some members of the Ghana Football Association interfere in Black Stars selection



Freda Prempeh while contributing on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, disclosed that there have been several reports that the GFA members have players who they often include in the national team.



“On the selection of players, we have heard in the grapevine that the FA members have their teams and most of the times, they want to project their players,” the MP stated.



According to her in as much as the GFA players add their players to the squad, they must consider including more local players to blend with foreign-based players since they are more committed to the nation.

“The local players in this country are yearning to be called so why don’t you give the opportunity so they will play their hearts out rather than the professionals who want to take care of their selves so that they don’t hurt their selves,” she said.



She added, “If we build our local players it will go a long way to help us as a country and as a team.”



Freda Prempeh was the Chair of the Local Organising Committee [LOC] for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations.



Ghana recorded their worst performance at the 2021 AFCON as the team went in search of the country’s 5th title in 40-years.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.