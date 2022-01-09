Some Ghanaians confident Black Stars will win 2021 AFCON trophy

Ghanaians optimistic in Black Stars ahead of AFCON
Black Stars search for 5th AFCON glory
Black Stars begin AFCON campaign against Morocco
Some Ghanaian football fans have shared their expectations as the Black Stars prepares to get their 2021 African Cup of Nations underway.
As this year marks 40 years since Ghana last won the AFCON trophy in 1982, the Black Stars have been tasked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bring home the trophy which has eluded the country for many years.
However, in an interview with some Ghanaians on the streets of Accra ahead of the Black Stars first game on Monday, January 10, against Morocco, many were confident that Ghana would lift this year's edition.
According to some, due to the lack of experienced players in the squad, the team might struggle to achieve the needed results.
Whiles others believe the Black Stars can shrug off competition from tournament favourites Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Cameroon to win the trophy, others were of the opinion that the Black Stars won’t make it past the group stages.
The Black Stars begin their campaign at the AFCON 2021 against Morocco on Monday before going ahead to face Gabon and Comoros.
Watch video below:
