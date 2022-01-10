Some Ghanaians predict win for Black Stars over Morocco AFCON 2021

Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to win
Ghana takes on Morocco in first game of AFCON 2021
Black Stars tasked to win AFCON 2021
Some Ghanaian football fans predicted victory for the Black Stars in their opening game against Morocco of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.
The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated the Black Stars last year in a friendly match last year but despite that most Ghanaians are confident that the Black Stars can overcome that setback and beat their Group C opponents.
The game between the Ghana versus Morocco is the 12 meeting between the two sides. The North Africans have won most the games against the Black Stars. The Atlas Lions have won 5, drawn 3 and the Black Stars have won 3 of the matches.
However, in an interview with some Ghanaians on the streets of Accra ahead of the Black Stars first game on Monday against Morocco, many expressed confident in Ghana winning the match.
A win for Ghana in this game would make qualification easier before facing other group opponents Gabon and Comoros.
Most of the people who spoke to GhanaWeb predicted either a 2-0, 2-1 or possibly a 3-0 win for the Black Stars in this game.
Watch video below
TWI NEWS
- 2021 AFCON Group C preview: Comoros set for explosive debut against Aubameyang-less Gabon
- 2021 AFCON Group B preview: Guinea and Malawi square off in Bafoussam
- 2021 AFCON Group B preview: Star-studded Senegal take on Zimbabwe
- Kenpong’s Ice Gold Mineral Water is headline sponsor of GhanaWeb’s AFCON coverage
- What happened the last time Ghana met Morocco in the AFCON
- Read all related articles