'Some Hearts of Oak players drink and smoke before games' - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe alleges

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has alleged that some players in the teams have been drinking and smoking hours before their games.



According to the former Ghana Football Association Chairman, the level of indiscipline going on in the Accra Hearts of Oak team under Samuel Boadu's nose is worrying.



He stated that despite the power given to head coach Samuel Boadu to make decisions, he has still not been able to stamp his authority on his team to stop the indiscipline.



"I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club."

"But there has been a lot of incidents such is breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and Smoke before games," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe in the last couple of weeks has publicly criticized head coach Samuel Boadu despite the success of the former Medeama gaffer on the pitch.



He claims Samuel Boadu is not the best man to lead them in their upcoming 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.





Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe via Asempa fm pic.twitter.com/quyoXcwvAT — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) July 4, 2022

