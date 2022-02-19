Some Hearts of Oak players were benched for refusing spiritual bath - Nii Lante reveals

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has revealed that some players of Hearts of Oak were once benched for refusing to undergo a spiritual bath before a match.



Nii Lante who believes that black magic is destroying domestic football shared a real-life experience on how leaders of Hearts of Oak used to consult spiritual leaders for help.

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus, the former management member of Hearts of Oak stated that, the club had to ban any form of spiritual consultations as a result of division in camp.



“I have observed certain situations where I was in Hearts of Oak management and certain players refused to bath certain waters and they were not allowed to play,” Nii Lante stated.



“According to that player, it was against his spiritual belief. It got to a time when the Christians do their own, then the Muslims do their own. It got to a time when we said that all this nonsense must stop. Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the season, we take you to the founding fathers' house, we organize and pray,” he added.



The Member of Parliament also disclosed that during his days as a player, some club leaders often led his teammates to seek the services of fetish priests who rather endangered their careers.