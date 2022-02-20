Some Kotoko supporters disappointed with 0-0 result against Hearts

Hearts of Oak hold Kotoko to a goalless game

Etouga fails to score in Super Clash



Kotoko coach happy with team’s performance



Some Asante Kotoko fans were left disappointed with the outcome of their game against rivals Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Hearts of Oak had a bright start to the match with the team’s counter-attacking play causing all kinds of trouble for the opponent.



Unfortunately, the Phobians failed to capitalize on any of the chances to score as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

In the second half, both teams impressed but neither side could score, forcing the match to end in a draw.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, some supporters of the Porcupine Warriors had wished their in-form team would have punished their noisy rivals.



According to them, they would make amends in the second leg against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



