Some Spain-based players rejected Black Stars due to treatment of Asamoah Gyan – Kennedy Agyapong

Leading Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has attributed Ghana’s inability to convince some top players born-abroad to represent Ghana to the bastardizing of legends.



Ghana on several occasions have tried to lure the like of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson Odoi and others to represent the Black Stars at international levels but the attempts have yielded no results.



The situation has deteriorated to the extent that some players who were even born in Ghana namely Mohammed Salisu and Kamal Sowah have also refused national team call ups by the Black Stars technical handlers.

Adding his voice to the conversation, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he was contacted by some officials to help convince some three players in Spain for them to switch allegiance and represent Ghana.



He revealed that the players were willing to play for the Black Stars but they declined the offer because they 'fear of being chastised by Ghanaians when they go wrong'.



“I have two Ghanaian players in Spain who wanted to play for Ghana but they rescinded their decision because of what we did to Asamoah Gyan.”



“The GFA approached me to help convince those boys to play for Ghana but they declined because of the fear of being chastised by Ghanaians when they go wrong. We should not chastised our players, we should rather encourage them and we can beat Comoros convincingly to qualify,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.