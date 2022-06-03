7
Some doubted me when Kotoko appointed me - Prosper Narteh Ogum after winning title

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum says some people doubted if he could lead the club to win the Premier League title following his appointment.

The 47-year-old was named as the head coach of the club prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Ogum joined the Reds from West African Football Club [WAFA] on a two-year deal.

With three games to end the campaign, Prosper Ogum has led the side to annex the title with three games to end the season.

Kotoko held AshantiGold to a 1-1 draw in an outstanding game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Following the draw, the Reds are now champions of the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Prosper Ogum said he criticized, with some questioning his prowess but he never gave up.

According to him, he aims to win laurels with the club.

"Many people doubted us but we've been able to prove them wrong," he said after the win.

"People criticized me; some constructive, some destructive. I want to tell those my critics, their criticisms strengthened me.

"Can't wait for more," he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Great Olympics in the matchday 32 games on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

