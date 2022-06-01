Some members of current Black Stars team will not go to World Cup - GFA PRO

The Black Stars of Ghana

Otto Addo names 33-man squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Barnieh returns as Augustine Okrah gets maiden Black Stars call-up



Black Stars begin 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that some players in the current Black Stars team will not make the squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo named 33 players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic and that is way higher than the number required for the World Cup.



Henry Asante Twum stated that the players in the Black Stars camp themselves know that some of them will not make the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because each of the qualified countries is expected to present 23 players.

He made this statement while stating how important it is for the Stars to start the qualification campaign on a note by beating Madagascar connivingly.



"What is at stake is more than what you can imagine and aside from the fact that we need to win and start the qualifiers on a good note, it also gives us a good platform to start our preparations for the World Cup."



"Some of these players will be at the World Cup and I say some because we can't take all of them to the Mundial. We currently have 29 players in camp but the maximum number of players you can take to the World Cup is 23," he added in the interview shared by Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube.



Ghana will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a home game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, before taking on Angola Saturday, June 4.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below









