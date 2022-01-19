Some players don’t respect AFCON - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Black Stars exist 2021 AFCON after a disappointing outing

Gabby wants GFA to sack Milovan Rajevac



Asamoah Gyan unhappy with Black Stars performance



Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has attributed the mediocre performance of African stars in Europe when playing in the African Cup of Nations to disrespect of the tournament.



According to Africa’s all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, many of the African top players put less effort into their game when wearing their national colours at the Cup of Nations.



Asamoah Gyan’s comments come on the back of criticism that the top African players from Europe haven’t been at their best since the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Speaking on the subject in an interview with Julia Stuart on the Master Plan show on SuperSport, Asamoah Gyan attributed it to lack of respect for the tournament by the “so-called big players.”



“Some of the players don't respect the Africa Cup of nations. they don't put up the same performance for their countries in the AFCON,” Asamoah Gyan said.



“You see players running and kicking in their club teams but you don’t see that when they wear their national colours in the AFCON and sometimes I feel that it is a bit disrespectful.”



“I’m a footballer and I understand what footballers go through but I think that people sometimes are not committed when it comes to the national colours,” the Black Stars all-time top scorer added.



TWI NEWS