Songo, Nathaniel Attoh and three sports personalities who were 'victims' of Dr UN's 'fake award'

Nathaniel Attoh and Dr UN

Kwame Fordjour, the organizer of the infamous Global Blueprint Excellence Award is back in the trends following his interview with Delay.

In Delay’s fierce and aggressive interview with the man who has come to be known as Dr UN, he disclosed plans to hold a new award scheme for the Black Stars.



This new award, according to Kwame Fordjour, is to honor the four-time AFCON winners as they make a fourth appearance at the world’s biggest football festival.



"The ‘Ghana Go for Gold’ award I will be organizing this year is to help push the Black Stars to go for Gold in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, A song has even been composed by me for Queen Elizabeth to honor her.”



If Dr UN is able to pull that off, the Black Stars will become his next ‘victims’ after he already copped three other sports personalities in the maiden edition of the award held on August 20, 2022.



Nathaniel Attoh

The ace sports broadcaster was one of the people who trended widely on social media after receiving his special ‘UN award’.



Nathaniel was handed a horse, perhaps for his contribution to the growth of journalism and sports in the country.



CountryMan Songo



Songo has won multiple awards for his rather unconventional journalism which aims at ‘putting’ leaders in the sports space on their ‘toes’.



The fireman thought he had added another credible award to his cabinet but it turned out neither Kofi Annan nor the United Nations had any association with the award scheme.

Frederick Acheampong



From journalism to sports administration, Frederick Acheampong has become an exemplary figure in the sporting space, shedding a positive light on Ghana sports, particularly football.



It thus was refreshing to see that his illustrious works were being recognized but as it turned out, the highly respected GFA Exco Council members received a ‘fake award’.



Gloria Commodore



The President of the Women In Sports Association was also a recipient of the award. The former athlete was presumably handed the awards for his contribution to the growth of women's sports.

Sammy Heywood Okine



The former Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Association and a member of the Ghana Olympic Committee was also awarded by Dr UN.



