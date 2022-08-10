Songo narrates how he conceded 'cheap' goal after taking unnamed substance during football match

Popular broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang

Popular broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang has narrated how a friend lured him to take in an unnamed substance back in high school while keeping the post for his school Ofori Panin Senior High School(OPASS) in a match against Pope Johns Senior High School(POJOSS).

Narrating a nostalgic story of how fun high school games were, Songo recalled that his friend, Ato, took him to the bush to do their 'ritual' that was believed to boost his performance.



Speaking on Asempa FM, the Adom TV broadcaster said his friend gave him extra things to put in his socks.



He narrated that during the game, POJOSS was awarded a corner and the ball was swung in; instead of trying to make a save, Songo said he stood still and screamed 'Opuso,' a name his Ato had told him to mention.



Unfortunately, 'opuso' did not respond to the call as he conceded a goal, making his sports master angry.

While sharing his fun moments in high school he said the most difficult school he played against was Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.



Patrick Osei Agyemang after high school ditched his goalkeeping qualities to become a journalist. He is currently a management member of Asante Kotoko.







EE/KPE