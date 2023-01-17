12
Sorry for describing Hearts of Oak as an SHS club – Christopher Nettey

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has rendered an apology to supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak for describing Hearts of Oak as a Senior High School club in the past.

Christopher Nettey in one of his previous interviews stated that Hearts of Oak could be likened to an SHS club while Asante Kotoko is more like a University.

The statements of the player did not go down well with some fans who demanded an apology from the player.

However, following his departure from Asante Kotoko, the player has revealed that he is remorseful for his unfortunate comments.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, Christopher Nettey said, “I want to say sorry to any supporter that wasn’t happy about any comment I made. I won’t go back to do that again.”

“I said it, I won't argue about that. I rendered an apology about that even before starting this interview. The apology goes to all supporters not only Hearts of Oak fans,” Christopher Nettey said on Asempa FM.

Nettey played at Asante Kotoko for three seasons and won the President’s Cup and the Ghana Premier League

