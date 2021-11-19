South Africa FA hits back after Ghana FA statement

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

South Africa FA has hit back, saying the statement issued by Ghana Football Association regarding match-fixing allegations is “unfortunate and distasteful”.

In a lengthy statement by GFA on Wednesday, the association dismissed allegations that they robbed South Africa and reports by South Africa media that it took Bafana Bafana nine hours to travel from Accra to Cape Coast for the match.



GFA also warned South Africa FA to stop spreading lies in an attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Black Stars because they won the 2022 World Cup qualifiers fair and square.



Responding to the GFA statement, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the association does not want to get entangled in a war of words with its Ghanaian counterpart.



“The Safa position has never been nine hours. The coach said it was three hours, plus two hours which we can’t blame Ghana for — it is their immigration rules,” Motlanthe said.

“But we are also saying let’s let the Fifa process take place, and we will respect the decision.



“We find the GFA’s statement unfortunate and distasteful because it is full of inaccuracies. We did not submit any complaint to the Ghana FA about our treatment in Ghana.”



Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 to advance to the next round of the qualifiers but South Africa aren't satisfied with the result and have accused match officials of deciding the crucial game.



FIFA has received protest by South Africa FA and are ready to sit on the case.