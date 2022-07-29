South Africa President Ramaphosa promises equal pay for Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that Banyana Banyana deserved to be paid the same as their male counterparts after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa won the tournament's final 2-1 in Rabat on Saturday, thanks to a double from striker Hildah Magaia.



After five final defeats, it was the first continental title for Banyana Banyana.



“Our hearts are filled with pride. They are bursting at the seams with a great deal of joy,” Ramaphosa said during a reception at the government’s Union Buildings in the capital.



“You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do,” he told the players, urging the country’s ministers of finance and sports to up the bonus,"

“We need to give added remuneration to these young women who have made our country so proud. But having done so, we must then make sure that we eliminate the whole process of unequal pay out of our system,”



“You deserve the best. Welcome home, champions of Africa. You are the Golden Girls of our country. You are the queens of Africa,” he said.



“Whether they like it or they don’t like it, you are the queens,” he ended.