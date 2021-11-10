South Africa coach Hugo Broos reveals strategy to edge Ghana in Group G

South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos is confident of outwitting the Black Stars of Ghana for the sole ticket for the play-offs of the qualifiers.

South Africa host Zimbabwe before their final game of the group against Ghana in Cape Coast.



The former Cameroon boss expects his players to go all out for the six maximum points in the last two matches.



“It’s a different situation to the first two camps we had,” said the 69-year-old Belgian who was appointed in May. “The first camp [a draw away against Zimbabwe and a home win over Ghana] was to know each other better and the next against Ethiopia [back-to-back wins] was successful because we did it in another way.



“Now we face two games that are very important. If we win twice we are in the next round. But it is simple to say it, it’s not so simple to do it. The most important thing now is to win against Zimbabwe.



“If we don’t we can maybe be one or two points behind [Ghana], and this is not a situation I like. I like to have the same situation after the game against Zimbabwe — one point, maybe two [as a lead].

“And maybe we can even have the best situation where we go to Ghana on a holiday. But we don’t think about that at all because I think it will not happen.



“Let’s focus on the Zimbabwe game. A tricky game. There are some players who are not there, so I think the coach [Norman Mapeza] chose to prepare for Afcon [2021 Africa Cup of Nations] in January.



“And you know what it means when you give players a chance to prove themselves. That means they will do it.



“We have to concentrate and be ready because we have to win it. One point ahead, two points ahead and the pressure stays on Ghana.”