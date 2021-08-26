South Africa giants Orlando Pirates announce Kwame Peprah signing from King Faisal

Pirates will pay an amount of US$150,000 to King Faisal for Peprah's transfer

South African giants Orlando Pirates have officially announced the signing of King Faisal Babes marksman Kwame Peprah.

GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported that the 20-year-old highly-rated forward has signed a three-year contract with an option to extend for Pirates a week ago.



Peprah arrived in Johannesburg last week to undergo his medical examination and complete his move to the Soweto giants.



Pirates will pay an amount of US$150,000 to Faisal for the services of the player who can play anywhere in attack.



Peprah had an impressive campaign in the Ghana Premier League helping Faisal to avoid the drop at the end of the season.



The 20-year-old masterminded Faisal's survival in the Ghanaian top-flight having contributed in 22 goals of the Kumasi based club.



Peprah bagged 12 goals and provided 10 assists and won 7 man of the match awards in 29 appearances.

The highly-rated attacker was being chased by Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko SC and Dreams FC.



