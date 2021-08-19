South Africa head coach Hugo Broos names squad to face Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month

South Africa's Bafana Bafana

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced a 31-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The Belgian trainer revealed his team for the games on Thursday at the SAFA House in Johannesburg.



The Bafana Bafana will open the qualifiers for the Qatar Mundial at away to Zimbabwe on 3 September 2021 in Harare.



They host the Black Stars three days time on 6 September 2021 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



Broos is gearing up for his very first competitive match as head coach of South Africa since taking over from Molefi Ntseki who failed to qualify the Bafana Bafana to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Top marksman Percy Tau has been lined up for the two games.

The list includes Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole who has earned his maiden senior national team call-up.



Evidence Makgopa is included after netting a brace on his debut against Uganda in an international friendly few months ago.



GOALKEEPERS:



Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC) Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)



DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel) Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal) Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates FC)



MIDFIELDERS:



Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga B, Portugal) Sipho Mbule (Supersport United FC) Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses FC, Portugal) Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC) Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC)



FORWARDS:



Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC) Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark) Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) Victor Letsoala (Bloemfontein Celtic FC) Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC) Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)