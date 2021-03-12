South Africa powerful Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini don die

King Goodwill Zwelithini of Zulu kingdom for South Africa

King Goodwill Zwelithini of Zulu kingdom for South Africa don die for hospital wia im bin dey collect treatment for condition wey relate to diabetes.

Di 72 year old king na di leader of South Africa biggest ethnic group and im be traditional ruler wey get big influence.



Dem admit am for hospital inside KwaZulu-Natal last week to monitor im diabetes condition.



President Cyril Ramaphosa say im death come during di period wey di nation bin don hope say di monarch go recover.



Around 10 million pipo dey live for present-day KwaZulu-Natal province.



Tins to sabi about King Goodwill



Born on 14 July 1948 into di royal House of Zulu

At di age of 20, im take over di throne from im papa wey die for 1968



Dem no crown am for two years because im bin dey hide from pipo wey wan kill am University of Zululand give am honorary doctorate in agriculture for June 1994 E get biography of im life tori ‘King of Goodwill’ wey comot for 2003



Tori be say e come Nigeria for 2004, wia e go The Synagogue Church Of All Nations for Lagos



Di Zulu kingdom wey im rule over na former strong nation tey tey for Southern Africa



Dia most famous leader na Shaka Zulu (full name Shaka kaSenzangakhona) wey im reign end for 1828 when im half brothers assassinate am



At di time of im death, King Goodwill Zwelithini get six wives and 28 children