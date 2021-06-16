South Africa presido announce new lockdown rules wey affect booze sale plus curfew

Cyril Ramaphosa na di president of South Africa

South Africa don tighten coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as di kontri dey face increase in Covid-19 infection cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa for state address extend curfew and put limit on di sale of alcohol among oda things, as South Africa dey battle a third wave of di virus.



Di kontri na di worst affected by di pandemic for di continent, daily figures for new cases double over di past two weeks, as hospital admissions don climb by nearly 60 percent for di same period.



South Africa health ministry reveal say ova 55 000 pipo don die from Covid-19 countrywide since di outbreak start for March last year. and di kontri don record about 1.7 million infections.



Dis new restriction na di third time di kontri go adjust lockdown rules.



See di adjusted level 3 lockdown rules

Sale of alcohol



Di kontri don strenghten dia regulations relating to alcohol. Di sale of alcohol from retail outlets and di on-site consumption of alcohol go only dey allowed permitted from 10am until 9pm on Monday to Thursday only.



Sale for off-site consumption dey limited between 10am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday, except on public holidays.



Sale for on-site consumption permitted until 9pm.



Drinking alcohol for public places no dey allowed.

Curfew



No movement from 10pm until 4am daily.



Non-essential establishments, plus restaurants and bars, must close at 9pm.



Limit on gatherings



Under di adjusted, level 3 regulations, all indoor and outdoor gatherings go dey limited to 50 pipo indoors and 100 pipo outdoors.

After funeral gatherings no dey allowed.



"Di measures we dey putt in place now dey appropriate to di level of risk and necessary to save lives," Ramaphosa tok.



