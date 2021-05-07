South Africa ruling ANC: Gbas-Gbos as suspended secretary-general 'suspend' presido from di party

Cyril Ramaphosa na di president of South Africa

Na hot for hot inside South Africa ruling party, di African National Congress (ANC) as one of im top official no gree accept suspension wey di party sama am on top corruption accuse.

Secretary General, Ace Magashule wey dem give suspension from di party, instead do U-turn sama President Cyril Ramaphosa im own suspension.



Earlier dis week, di ruling ANC decide afta plenty debate, to suspend di Secretary General afta dem charge am of corruption.



But Magashule no gree step down, im write letter give di South Africa president wit claim say dem don suspend di kontri leader



Dis na three years now since oga Ramaphosa enta office and im bin promise to fight corruption wey bin common for past president Jacob Zuma goment.

Now, plenty big men dey fear say dem true true fit go prison.



But as tins be so, di members wey dem don chop accuse of corruption don gradually form dia own group inside di party, and dem dey desperately try to remove President Ramaphosa.



