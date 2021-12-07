South Africa’s false allegations provoked us – GFA Secretary

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Addo

The GFA Secretary has said they were hurt by SAFA’s allegations

According to him they still have a good relationship with South Africa



SAFA made a protest against Ghana to FIFA



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Addo has explained that the allegations made against the GFA by the South African Football Association compelled them to respond with harsh words.



According to him, the GFA have a good working relationship with every football association including SAFA and would not let the recent issues mar their bond with the South Africans.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the GFA Secretary revealed that the association had no intentions of rebutting the protest of SAFA until they held a press conference and levelled several allegations against the FA.



Despite a FIFA ruling on the matter, the dust is yet to settle but Prosper Addo believes that the two association will continue to work together.

He told JoySports, “I must say that we still love the relationship we have with other football association including SAFA.”



“We played a key role after the apathy, we played a friendly game and we would be always be friends,” he continued.



Prosper Addo went on to say, “we have special relations with South Africa from the government side to the sporting side and I expect it to be the same.”



He also explained although he understands South Africa have been hurt by their inability to participate in major tournaments, it does not give them the warrant to damage the reputation of Ghana.



“Going out the AFCON and World Cup is painful and we know one or two banter then we are fine,” Prosper Addo said, adding that, “it was when it went beyond the football space and issues about the economy made us respond.”



South Africa’s protest against Ghana to FIFA following their 1-0 loss in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers was dismissed as it did not meet the requirements for such a complaint to be filed.