0
Menu
Sports

South Africa to bid for 2027 Women's World Cup hosting rights

A Photo Of South African Fans South Africa wants to host another World Cup

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A South African Football Association (SAFA) top executive announced Tuesday that the country is planning a bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

"We welcomed the world to South Africa when we hosted the men's FIFA World Cup 12 years ago, and we would like to be given an opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 during the women's tournament," said SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told AFP.

The decision to bid was made at the weekend executive council meeting.

South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup, making the country the first and only African country to do so.

However, it will face stiff competition from other bidders, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, who have already launched a joint bid for the 2027 tournament.

The United States of America has indicated a desire to bid for the 2027 or 2031 contest.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral