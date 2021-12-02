South Africa to head to CAS over FIFA verdict on controversial Ghana goal?

FIFA decision on Ghana-South Africa case delays

SAFA CEO entreat South Africans to have patience



SAFA accuse referee Ndiaye Maguette of Match-ficing



South African Football Association CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe has indicated that the association would head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) if they are unsatisfied with the verdict of their appeal to FIFA.



SAFA petitioned FIFA, accusing referee Ndiaye Maguette of match manipulation after South Africa’s defeat to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.



The association filed a formal complaint to FIFA right after the game on November, 14. However, the World's football governing body is yet to announce a decision on the appeal.



Motlanthe has urged South Africans to have patience while they anxiously await the outcome from FIFA.

“I think as South Africans, the mistake we have made is that everyone thought the decision would be announced on November 23,” Motlanthe told Sowetan Live.



“Remember, they said they were going to listen to the matter on the 23rd. Fifa didn’t say they were going to give a decision on that day, so let’s just give them their time to do their work.



He added that CAS will be another option should they not be satisfied with the outcome from FIFA.



“There are a lot of things they are dealing with. If they don’t give you a good reason, you can still go and challenge the matter with CAS. So they’d rather do their work and we give them the space.”



