South African boxer who went viral after 'fighting an invisible opponent' dies

South African boxer, Simiso Buthelezi, has been confirmed dead after a video of pouching thin air hit the internet.

Buthelezi who went viral after fighting an invisible opponent during his bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa for the vacant World Boxing Federation African Light Title on June 5, 2022, couldn't make it after being rushed to the hospital.



In a joint statement issued by Boxing South Africa and his family, the boxer is said to have suffered a brain injury that resulted in internal bleeding before his death on June 7, 2022, at a Durban hospital.



"Towards the end of his bout, Mr. Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding," the statement said.

"At the hospital, Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid.



"The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledge warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture," the statement reads.



