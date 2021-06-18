South African businessman and former Eskom boss die from COVID-19 complications

Oga Jabu Mabuza na former boared chair of Eskom, di national power outfit

Eskom don release heartfelt condolences on di untimely passing of dia former Board Chairperson, Oga Jabu Mabuza.

For statement wey dem release on Thursday, dem tok say di business mogul na exemplary leader wey be advocate for clean governance wen im be dey serve wit di organisation.



Di family of Jabu Mabuza announce on Wednesday say di 63 year old die from Covid-19 complications.



"Jabu live im life so beautifully and commit to di transformation of South Africa economy.



"Im be pillar of strength for im family, a dedicated servant of di kontri, an activist for empowering black entrepreneurs and committed to work for di transformation of corporate South Africa."" di family tok.





What to know about Jabu Mabuza

Di 63 year old businessman bin lead Eskom during one of di most difficult periods for di organisation's history

President Cyril Ramaphosa first appoint Jabu Mabuza to serve on di Eskom Board of Directors for 20 January 2018 afta di departure of di Group Chief Executive on 31 July 2019,



Oga Mabuza assume di responsibility of di Board Chairperson and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Eskom before im resign from di organisation for January 2020.



"Im legacy go live on," Eskom Board Chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba bin tok afta im death.



Im bin also serve as di former group CEO of casino and hotel owner Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited, di president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and chairman of Business Leadership South Africa.



Before im death, Oga Mabuza serve as chairman of various companies plus casino and hotel owner Sun International and Anheuser Busch InBev African business afta di merger wit SABMiller for 2018.

Born in 1958, Mabuza grow up for di town of Waterval Boven for Mpumalanga.



According to reports, di apartheid goment bin forcibly remove im family and im later move to Daveton. Gauteng.



Dem expel Mabuza for school afta e participate for one student riots for Soweto in 1976, but later matriculated.



Afta e abandon im legal studies sake of lack of money, im work for a short time for one court office before im start to dey drive taxi for Gauteng.



Im later buy e own taxi and become part of di South African Black Taxi Association (SABTA).he later become president of di organisation then start im own bank.

Mabuza also forme FABCOS (Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services), wey represent di interests of informal black business, for 1988.



For 1992, dem appoint am as group advancement manager for SA Breweries, and four years later im join Southern Sun Gaming as dia managing director.



For decades, Mabuza become ogbonge part of di South African business landscape.



Di ruling African National Congress party for South African also express shock and sadness ontop di untimely passing of Jabu Mabuza.



"He will be remembered as a distinguished and formidable businessman wey touch di lives of South Africans in ogbonge way." dem tok.