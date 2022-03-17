1
South African journalist hails Thomas Partey over performance against Liverpool

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South African sports journalist, Robert Marawa has described Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey as a complete midfielder after Ghanaian’s performance against Liverpool.

Thomas Partey continued his impressive for Arsenal recently with an outstanding performance in the Gunners 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Black Stars midfielder especially in the first half was a thorn in the flesh of the Liverpool midfielders but Arsenal was wasteful and couldn’t take their chances.

Robert Marawa was heavily impressed as he took to his Twitter page to praise the Ghanaian midfielder after the game.

"Much respect to one of the most complete footballers.....Salute @Thomaspartey22," Robert Marawa tweeted.

Meanwhile watch Thomas Partey’s performance against Liverpool in the post below:

