South African side Black Leopards part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar

Mumuni Abubakar

South African outfit Black Leopards have parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old is among the seven players the Limpopo-based club have decided to sever ties with ahead of the 2022/23 season.



Footballghana.com understands Black Leopard have no interest in extending the contract of the Ghanaian midfielder after expiration of his current deal.

Other players leaving the club include, Isaac Masia, Daniel Gozar, Brodwin Palmer, Heyong Stephane, Maboke Matlakala and Ethen Sampson.



Mumuni Abubakar must find himself a club before the start of the 2022/23 football season.