0
Menu
Sports

South African side Black Leopards part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar

68562817.295 Mumuni Abubakar

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

South African outfit Black Leopards have parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old is among the seven players the Limpopo-based club have decided to sever ties with ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Footballghana.com understands Black Leopard have no interest in extending the contract of the Ghanaian midfielder after expiration of his current deal.

Other players leaving the club include, Isaac Masia, Daniel Gozar, Brodwin Palmer, Heyong Stephane, Maboke Matlakala and Ethen Sampson.

Mumuni Abubakar must find himself a club before the start of the 2022/23 football season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife