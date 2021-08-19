South African side Orlando Pirates splash $150k to sign Kwame Peprah

Ghanaian striker, Kwame Peprah

South African giants Orlando Pirates have splashed $150,000 to sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah in the ongoing transfer window.

The enterprising forward had a descent 2020/21 campaign scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 29 matches for King Faisal.



He became a subject of interest for several clubs following his superlative performance.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, the bankroller of King Faisal Alhaji Grusah confirmed Kwame Peprah’s move to Orlando Pirates.

The Ghana U-23 striker penned a three-year deal keeping him at the Soweto giants until 2024.



“We have transferred Kwame Peprah to Orlando Pirates for the next three years for a fee of $150,000,” Alhaji confirmed.



Peprah will now share the same dressing room with Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori.