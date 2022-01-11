1
Menu
Sports

South Africans mock Ghana after defeat to Morocco in 2021 AFCON

Black Stars IVC 610x400 Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco

Tue, 11 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Black Stars eye victory against Gabon

Milovan Rajevac rues missed opportunities against Morocco

Ayew confident of victory against Gabon

Ghana’s pain has become South Africa’s joy as some citizens of the country are revelling in Ghana’s defeat to Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some South Africans took to social media after the match on Monday, January 10, 2021 to voice out their excitement over the pipping of the Black Stars by the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Ghana and South Africa have somehow become rivals following a controversial penalty awarded the Black Stars by a Senegalese referee in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in November 2021.

Pained by the decision, the South African Football Association petitioned, demanding a replay of the tie.

FIFA however threw out the petition on the grounds it failed to the basic requirement for the filing of such cases.

Since then, the South Africans have taken a stance to throw a jibe at Ghana at any little opportunity.

Monday, January 10, 2021 presented them one such opportunity as the Black Stars fell to Morocco in a Group C opener of the 2021 AFCON.

An 83rd minute strike by Sofiane Boufal handed Morocco a precious three points against the Black Stars of Ghana.

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: