South American Football Scout compares Ghanaian & Uruguayan football talents

Victor Tabodas, an Experienced South American Football Scout, has disclosed there isn’t much difference between players based in Ghana and players based in Uruguay.

Ghana just like Uruguay have both been noted for exporting football talents to mainstream European leagues.



Tabodas, who has been based in Uruguay all his life for most of his scouting assignments revealed the level and skill of players based in Uruguay is nearly similar to that of those based in Ghana.



“Well, it’s very similar if you compare them. I think here they’re more physical and very good athletes, naturally talented, and you know that’s very important in modern-day football” – Tabodas said in an interview with FootballMadeInGhana TV.



“But over there in In south America, they focus more on the development of the [player’s] technique. Maybe that’s the difference between Uruguay and Ghana.” – Tabodas further stated.

The Experienced South American Football Scout is expected to be in the country for the next three weeks and on the hunt for football talents.



