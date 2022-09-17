0
South Korea coach Paulo Bento recalls Kang In Lee ahead of two international friendlies

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea has recalled Kang In Lee ahead of their two international friendly games.

Kang In Lee returns to the South Korean squad following a solid start to the season in the vermilion shirt, as evidenced by LaLiga statistics.

Kang shares a top place in the chart with Atletico Madrid player Joao Félix in rating the best assists in the competition. Kang has three assists in five games played so far, at a ratio of 0.60 assists per game. In addition, in Vallecas, he scored his first goal of the season.

South Korea's national coach, Paulo Bento, has named him to the team for the two friendlies ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. South Korea will play against Costa Rica and Cameroon.

South Korea is in Group H with the Black Stars of Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay.

