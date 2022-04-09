1
South Korea gaffer insists Portugal and Uruguay are favourites in Ghana’s group

South Korea Coach, Paulo Bento South Korea coach Paulo Bento

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has insisted that Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Group H, which also includes Ghana.

At a press conference held at the Paju national team training centre, coach Bento said that Portugal and Uruguay are good teams objectively, but South Korea will prepare well and fight to pass the group stage.

He also said he will not change his build-up football style but will select the best custom tactic after analyzing his opponent's power.

The Portuguese said that he will prepare for the match as a professional, although the excitement is different for the match against Portugal.

South Korea's opening game will be against Uruguay. In 2010, they met in the round of 16 in South Africa, with the South Americans defeating the Asians 2-1 thanks to a brace by Luis Suarez.

They will then face Ghana before ending their group stage campaign against the former European champions.

Black Stars defeated South Korea 4-0 with striker Jordan Ayew scoring a hat-trick prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, a Bento-led Portugal side condemned Ghana to a 2-1 defeat in Brasilia.

