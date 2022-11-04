South Korea’s Son Heung-Min to play in mask at 2022 World Cup

South Korea striker, Son Heung-Min

South Korea striker, Son Heung-Min could play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a mask on after sustaining an injury on his eye.

The forward got injured in a Champions League game for Tottenham Hotspur against Marseille when he had a head-on collision with an opponent.



Son Heung-Min came off bad from the clash as he struggled to get on his feet moments after the clash.



After careful examination by the medical team, the striker was substituted in the 29th minute due to fear of worsening his injury.



Tottenham confirmed on their official website on Wednesday evening that Son will need surgery after suffering a fracture around his left eye.

Spurs did not give the number of days the player might be out but Son might have to play with a mask on should he decide to return to action anytime soon.



Some South Korean fans have been left worried as their hero who is the only Asian player to have won a Premier League goal king boot might not play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



South Korea would play against Ghana, Portugal and Uruguary at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which commences on November 19, 2022.



JNA/KPE