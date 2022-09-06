1
Menu
Sports

Southampton announces Mohammed Salisu’s invitation for Ghana’s friendlies

Mohammed Salisu 610x400 Defender, Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Southampton have announced the invitation of defender Mohammed Salisu to Ghana’s senior national team for their upcoming friendly matches.

The defender was named in the latest Black Stars call-up by coach Otto Addo for the September international friendly matches.

Southampton in a post on social media stated, “Mohammed Salisu has been named in the latest #BlackStars squad for September's friendlies!.”

Despite being Ghanaian, the central defender has never made any appearance for the Black Stars.

Mohammed Salisu asked for time to decide on his fate when it comes to the national team but after several conversations with the GFA, the player agreed to play for the Black Stars.

The centre-back is an addition to coach Otto Addo's options when it comes to the back line.

The defender has been active for Southampton this season in the Premier League making six appearances for the Saints.

Mohammed Salisu was among 5 new players who have been named in the latest Black Stars squad which includes Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: