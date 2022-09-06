Southampton announces Mohammed Salisu’s invitation for Ghana’s friendlies

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

English Premier League side, Southampton have announced the invitation of defender Mohammed Salisu to Ghana’s senior national team for their upcoming friendly matches.

The defender was named in the latest Black Stars call-up by coach Otto Addo for the September international friendly matches.



Southampton in a post on social media stated, “Mohammed Salisu has been named in the latest #BlackStars squad for September's friendlies!.”



Despite being Ghanaian, the central defender has never made any appearance for the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu asked for time to decide on his fate when it comes to the national team but after several conversations with the GFA, the player agreed to play for the Black Stars.



The centre-back is an addition to coach Otto Addo's options when it comes to the back line.

The defender has been active for Southampton this season in the Premier League making six appearances for the Saints.



Mohammed Salisu was among 5 new players who have been named in the latest Black Stars squad which includes Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.













JNA/KPE