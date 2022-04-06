Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga

Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhutl

Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhutl has given his opinion on the raging issue of defender Mohammed Salisu’s international career.



Ralph Hasenhutl stated in an interview that the decision to play for the Black Stars of Ghana is lies solely within the purview of Mohammed Salisu.



He however finds it a bit uncomfortable that Salisu would have to make a decision on playing for Ghana or otherwise after the team have qualified for the 2022 World Cup .



Hasenhutl disclosed that he has had conversations with Mohammed Salisu about his position with respect to the Black Stars of Ghana.

“It is an interesting question , and we are always talking about it,” Hasenhuttl told Hampshirelive.



“I don’t know whether it changes now, but I think it doesn’t help because the team made it to the World Cup and they deserve to play there, and he was not part of it.



“But what happens in the future, I don’t know, it is his decision.”



Salisu and that Black Stars are back in the trends again after the Ghana picked one of Africa’s five slots at the 2022 World Cup.



There are conversations on whether he should be invited to be part of the squad for the tournament which will be held in Qatar.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo is convinced that Salisu is willing to play for the Black Stars and that certain issues ought to be trashed before that happens.

“I got to know Mohammed [Salisu]. I went to Southampton I think two months ago, we had very good talks and for you to understand it will take longer,” the Black Stars coach told GHOne TV.



“I don’t even want to talk about him, maybe it’s his decision if he wants to talk. For an outsider, it’s easy to say he doesn’t want to come. But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons.



“I really appreciate him for taking the time to explain his problems and I hope the time will come. It will come... he wants to play.”



