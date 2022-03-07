Southampton coach comments on Salisu's absence in defeat to Aston Villa

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has reacted to the absence of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu in their heavy defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday.

The enterprising defender has not been in action for the Saint in their last two games after picking up a hamstring injury.



He missed the FA Cup in midweek against West United and the Premier League game against Aston Villa last Saturday.



Salisu absence was felt when his side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa at away in the Premier League.



Asked about how the Saints missed Salisu, the coach said, "He is an important defender for us, this is no question.

"But also with a back three, then we conceded two goals. So, it was the whole defensive work which was not good enough today." He said.



He added he is uncertain about when the towering guardsman will return to action.



"I don’t know. We’ll have a look. I don’t know." He told the Daily Echo.