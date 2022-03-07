Southampton coach uncertain over extent of Mohammed Salisu's injury

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is uncertain about the extent of the injury of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu.

The enterprising defender has missed the Saints last two games due to a hamstring injury.



Salisu absence was felt when his side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa at away last Saturday in the Premier League.



After the game, Southampton boss was uncertain about the return of the towering guardsman.

Asked how serious the injury is, he told the Daily Echo, "I don’t know. We’ll have a look. I don’t know."



"He is an important defender for us, this is no question.



"But also with a back three, then we conceded two goals. So, it was the whole defensive work which was not good enough today." He said.