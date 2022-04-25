Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu lauds ‘strong, positive mentality’ after Brighton draw

Mohammed Salisu, Ghanaian defender

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu lauded Southampton teammates and himself after they fought back to snatch a point against Brighton.

Southampton came from behind to earn a point at the Amex thanks to two stunning goals from James Ward-Prowse.



Brighton were cruising thanks to Danny Welbeck's second-minute strike and Salisu's own goal late in the first half, while Saints full-back TinoLivramento was also taken off with a serious-looking leg injury.



Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick on the stroke of half-time, however, sparked Southampton's comeback. After the break, he showed off his abilities from open play with a fierce low drive to bring Southampton level.

"A strong, positive team mentality, and an amazing fighting spirit to keep us going. Away fans were amazing," Salisu wrote on Instagram.



Salisu returned to the starting lineup after being benched for the previous two games.



The 23-year-old has made 30 league appearances for Southampton this season.