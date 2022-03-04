Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals Mohammed Salisu has a minor injury

Mohammed Salisu

The manager of Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has suffered a minor injury.

The centre-back was rock-solid for the Saints last weekend when the team defeated Norwich City 2-0 in the English Premier League.



However, on Wednesday when Southampton hosted West Ham United in the FA Cup, Mohammed Salisu was missing from the matchday squad.



Providing an update at the end of the match, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl explained that the Ghanaian had a small problem and hence had to be left out.



“Sali [Salisu] and Jan Bednarek were out today, Sali had a little problem, but when these guys are out, you have others coming in who haven't played that many games.

“Yan Valery was fantastic and you can see it is important, these players need this chance,” the coach said in his post-match interview.



Ralph Hasenhuttl continued, “It doesn't mean you don't care about the cup, we know this is a big thing for the club, the cup is a big opportunity for us.



“We are ninth in the league and why shouldn't we take care of the cup. But there is no guarantee if you start a different team that you have more success."



At the end of the contest, Southampton won 3-1 to progress to the next stage of the domestic cup competition.